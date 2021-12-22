Chancellor Rishi Sunak has announced businesses in the hospitality and leisure sectors in England will be eligible for one-off grants of up to £6,000 per premises.

This will result in a £683 million cash injection into the businesses that will be affected most by the spread of Omicron.

In addition to this, more than £100m in discretionary funding will be made available for local authorities to support other businesses through the additional restrictions grant fund.

Sherwood MP Mark Spencer has welcomed fresh support for businesses affected by the Omicron variant.

To support businesses suffering from a growing number of self-isolating staff, the Government is also reintroducing the statutory sick pay rebate scheme.

This scheme will help those business with 250 employees or fewer, by reimbursing them for the cost of statutory sick pay, where it relates to Covid-related absence for up to two weeks per employee.

Claims will be able to be submitted retrospectively from mid-January.

Mr Spencer, the Government’s chief whip, said: “I welcome the announcement from the Chancellor that businesses will be eligible for extra support in the face of the disruption caused by the Omicron variant.

“I hope businesses will be able to continue trading throughout.

"However, it is important the Government recognise the effect that staff sickness and isolation will have on trading conditions.

“We all have a part to play in supporting our businesses, and that includes getting boosted and vaccinated.”