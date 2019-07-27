Sherwood MP 'very grateful' to be Boris Johnson's chief whip - but won't forget his constituents

Sherwood's MP Mark Spencer has said he is "very grateful" for the "trust" new Prime Minister Boris Johnson has placed in him after he was appointed as chief whip.

The appointment means Mr Spencer will be in charge of ensuring Conservative MPs help Mr Johnson secure vital wins in parliamentary votes when getting Brexit over the line by the October 31 deadline.

Mr Spencer will be responsible for keeping rebel Conservative MPs on message and ensuring Mr Johnson's government can press forward with its new policies.

The Sherwood MP had previously worked in former Prime Minister Theresa May's whips office but was promoted to the chief role in the first appointment by new leader Johnson.

Speaking following the appointment, Mr Spencer said the appointment is a "real privilege", but assured constituents in areas such as Hucknall, Bilsthorpe, Blidworth and Rainworth that he will "still be your local, community MP".

He said: "My role is to help Boris get Brexit done and through Parliament, one way or the other, by October 31.

"This is a real privilege for me, and I'm looking forward to getting stuck into the challenge. People want Brexit done, and done properly, so we can get on with other business of government, like supporting our schools, our NHS and our police.

"This is a huge job to do, and something I'm keen to throw myself in to, but I'm still the member of parliament for Sherwood.

"I'll still hold my surgeries across the constituency, whether in Bilsthorpe, Hucknall, Blidworth or anywhere else. I'll still keep doing my litter picks in Rainworth, Calverton, Edwinstowe and where ever else they're needed.

"I'll still meet my constituents, our school students and our local councillors. I'll keep responding every day to my constituents’ emails and letters. I'll still be your local, community MP, out and about in Sherwood as often as I can, fighting for the things that matter to us.

"I'm very grateful for the trust the Prime Minister has put in me, and I’ll support him in getting Brexit done properly, come what may, by October 31."