Sherwood MP 'thrilled and honoured' after receiving knighthood from the Prime Minister

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Mr Spencer (Con), aged 54, is currently minister for food, farming and fisheries, a post he has held since 2022.

He has served as MP for the Sherwood constituency since 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A thrilled Mr Spencer said: “I am truly honoured to have received this very special honour, and will keep on working hard for all my constituents in Sherwood and representing the UK in my role as food, farming and fisheries minister in His Majesty’s Government.”

Hucknall MP Mark Spencer has been knighted. Photo: Submitted

Mr Spencer was previously a cabinet minister during Boris Johnson’s time as Prime Minister, serving as chief whip from 2019 to 2022 and then Leader of the House of Commons and Lord President of the Council from February to September 2022 before leaving the cabinet after Liz Truss became Prime Minister.

After Mr Johnson resigned, Mr Spencer supported Rishi Sunak and as Chief Whip from 2019 to 2022.

Both times during the Conservative leadership campaigns following the resignations of Mr Johnson and then Mrs Truss as Prime Minister, Mr Spencer backed Mr Sunak.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Honours are typically awarded at New Year and on the King's official birthday in June.

The surprise timing of these honours has prompted increased speculation that Mr Sunak is going to call the general election soon.

However, speaking to the BBC, Mr Spencer said: "To be clear, I do not know the date of the general election.

"The Prime Minister has always been clear, we'll have a general election in the second half of the year.