Sherwood MP Mark Spencer wants residents' views on how to help the area's high streets

He has launched a survey on his website which allows folk to share their views on what would incentivise them to visit town centres – or what they currently enjoy about shopping locally.

“Our High Streets are integral to our local communities, and after the past year it is right that we seek to support them in anyway we can,” said Mr Spencer, whose constituency includes Clipstone, Ollerton, Rainworth, Blidworth and Bilsthorpe.

“Our local authorities need to be more open minded about High Street improvement. I hope to be able to present the results of this survey over the coming months in order to

Mark Spencer, Sherwood MP

allow our local authorities to plan strategically for the future.

“I have been working with local councillors like Phil Rostance in Hucknall to hear what they would like to see on their local high streets.

“This is off the back of my campaign earlier in the year, ‘Show Sherwood’s Ready to Reopen’, where we saw how important our high streets are to our communities.

“As part of the campaign, it was fantastic to hear the plans from Newark & Sherwood District Council about how they are going to support businesses.

"Unfortunately Gedling and Ashfield did not work with me on this.

"I want to reiterate to them both that my door is always open to hear about their plans to support our local high streets.

“If any of my constituents want to let me know their thoughts about how we can improve our high streets, I urge them to head over to my website and fill out the survey.”

Ashfield has also been urging people to continue to shop local and support retailers in the area since the first stage of lockdown easing on April 12, when council officers called on folk to ‘continue to support local retailers and make our town centres the vibrant shopping centres they deserve to be’.

Members of the public can complete the survey here.