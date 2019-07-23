Sherwood MP chosen as first member of prime minister Boris Johnson's new cabinet

Boris Johnson has chosen Sherwood MP Mark Spencer to be his chief whip, according to reports.

Mr Spencer, who was elected in 2010 and is the current deputy leader of the House of Commons, is the very first cabinet member to be appointed by the new Prime Minister.

Mark Spencer MP.

Mr Johnson will be forming his cabinet over the next few days following his victory over Foreign Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, in the race to be the next leader of the Conservative Party.

He was expected to be formally appointed as Prime Minister today, Wednesday, July 24, after Theresa May handed in her resignation to the Queen.

Mr Spencer, who did not comment, won the 2010 general election in Sherwood with a majority of 214 after Paddy Tipping, who is now Nottinghamshire Police’s police and crime commissioner, stood down.