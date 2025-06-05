Sherwood Forest MP welcomes positive Government response on maternity services debate
In response to the Ms Welsh’s business question, Ms Powell has confirmed that she has written to the Health Secretary Wes Streeting MP (Lab) requesting that he make a statement and provide an update on the Government’s plans for maternity services.
Ms Welsh, who is chair of the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on maternity, said: “I am very pleased to have received this response from the Leader of the House.
“It is encouraging to know that our calls for change are being recognised and acted upon.
"As chair of the maternity APPG, I have heard from countless families about the urgent need for investment, reform, and accountability in our maternity services.
"This acknowledgement from Government is an important step in the right direction.
"Our voices are being heard and I remain committed to ensuring that maternity care becomes safer, more equitable, and properly resourced for every woman, baby, and family.”
Ms Welsh has pledged to continue working across Parliament to push for sustained attention and real action on maternity outcomes and standards, including calling for a full debate in the House of Commons.
