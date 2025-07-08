Sherwood Forest MP welcomes major step forward in A614 improvement scheme

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has welcomed a significant breakthrough in the long-awaited A614 improvement scheme.

Nottinghamshire Council finally confirmed its backing, allowing the Department for Transport (DfT) to move forward with the approval process.

Ms Welsh, who has made the scheme a priority since being elected, praised the Government for keeping the funding available and supporting the project at every stage.

Progress had been delayed while waiting for the council to provide the assurances needed to unlock the next phase.

Michelle Welsh MP has welcomed the news that the A614 improvement scheme is finally going ahead. Photo: Submitted

Ms Welsh said: “I’m absolutely thrilled that the A614 improvement scheme will finally move forward into the DfT's approval process, following the county council's confirmation of its backing.

"I’ve been championing this project from day one and have worked closely with ministers, the East Midlands Mayor, local councillors and the leader of Newark & Sherwood Council, to ensure the funding remained on the table.

"This Labour Government has always recognised the importance of these improvements – but we’ve had to wait far too long for the council to step up and do its part.

"This is a major step in the right direction for Sherwood Forest.

"These upgrades are critical for reducing congestion, improving road safety and supporting new jobs and homes across our area.

"We’re finally seeing the momentum we need, and I’ll keep pushing until the work is delivered.”

Ms Welsh added that that the focus now must remain on getting shovels in the ground without further delay:

She added: “Residents have waited long enough.

"Now that we’ve finally got everyone pulling in the same direction, I’ll make sure this stays at the top of the Government’s agenda until it’s delivered.”