Sherwood Forest MP slams rumours new Ashfield housing development is being bought up by Government for migrants

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) has angrily branded rumours a new housing development in the district will be used for migrants as ‘misinformation designed to stir up hate’.

New houses are currently being built on Watnall Road in Hucknall on the site of the town football club’s old ground.

But one concerned resident, who asked not to be named, contacted your Chad to say they had been told that the houses in the new development were being bought by the Government to be used for migrants.

The resident said: “I was told, by a fairly reasonable source, that the building of houses on the land on the former Hucknall FC ground has been put on hold while the Government organise its purchase of them for the purpose housing migrants, both illegal and non-illegal.

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh said the false rumours were just stirring up hate. Photo Submitted

"I was also told that deposits of potential house-buyers there were being returned.”

The housing development is being built by Harper Crewe and on their website, the development is currently listed as closed.

The. resident went on to say that their information had come from a fellow town resident who had gone to enquire about buying one of the new homes and was told the Government migrants story by staff at the site office.

Your Chad has contacted Harper Crewe for comment.

But Ms Welsh furiously scotched the rumours as completey untrue.

She said: “Let me be absolutely clear – these claims are entirely false.

"Having spoken with senior Government officials, I can confirm there is no evidence whatsoever to support these rumours.

“This kind of misinformation serves only to stir up hate, division, and anxiety within our community.

"It is deeply irresponsible to spread such unverified claims, especially around a development that is so important to many local families.

This incident clearly demonstrates why there is such a need for change locally in politics – these kinds of lies do the people of Hucknall a total disservice.

"I will continue to work with the Government to increase the much-needed infrastructure for the town, including a new health hub."

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall on Ashfield Council, said: “These rumours are utter nonsense, this is just lies to whip up division and it is wrong.”