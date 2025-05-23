Sherwood Forest MP praises traffic officers following National Highways ride out

By John Smith

Multimedia reporter

Published 23rd May 2025, 14:38 BST

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh has praised the vital work of National Highways staff and traffic officers following a recent visit to the East Midlands Regional Operations Centre.

During the visit, the MP was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the state-of-the-art facility and joined a ride out with on-road traffic officers, gaining first-hand insight into the work carried out 24/7 to keep local roads safe and traffic flowing.

She said: “It was an eye-opening experience and a real privilege to see the incredible work being done by the team at the East Midlands Operations Centre.

"From the control room operators to the traffic officers out on the network, their professionalism and dedication are second to none.

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh chats with an East Midlands traffic officer. Photo: SubmittedSherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh chats with an East Midlands traffic officer. Photo: Submitted
“These workers are often the unseen heroes of our road network, responding to incidents, managing congestion, and keeping motorists safe in all conditions.

“I want to publicly thank them for everything they do to keep our region moving.”

The East Midlands Regional Operations Centre is responsible for monitoring and managing some of the busiest roads in the country, including key routes in and around Nottinghamshire.

Ms Welsh added: “Having spent time with the team, I have a much deeper appreciation for the complexity of the job and the pressure they’re under.

"It’s reassuring to know such a capable and committed group is looking out for all of us on the roads.”

