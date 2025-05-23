Sherwood Forest MP praises traffic officers following National Highways ride out
During the visit, the MP was given a behind-the-scenes tour of the state-of-the-art facility and joined a ride out with on-road traffic officers, gaining first-hand insight into the work carried out 24/7 to keep local roads safe and traffic flowing.
She said: “It was an eye-opening experience and a real privilege to see the incredible work being done by the team at the East Midlands Operations Centre.
"From the control room operators to the traffic officers out on the network, their professionalism and dedication are second to none.
“These workers are often the unseen heroes of our road network, responding to incidents, managing congestion, and keeping motorists safe in all conditions.
“I want to publicly thank them for everything they do to keep our region moving.”
The East Midlands Regional Operations Centre is responsible for monitoring and managing some of the busiest roads in the country, including key routes in and around Nottinghamshire.
Ms Welsh added: “Having spent time with the team, I have a much deeper appreciation for the complexity of the job and the pressure they’re under.
"It’s reassuring to know such a capable and committed group is looking out for all of us on the roads.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.