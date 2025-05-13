Sherwood Forest MP appointed chair of national PCOS Parliamentary group
PCOS is one of the most common health conditions in women, yet it remains underdiagnosed, misunderstood and underfunded.
PCOS can have a profound impact on both physical and emotional wellbeing.
Ms Welsh: “I’m honoured to have been elected chair of the PCOS APPG.
"As the MP for Sherwood Forest, I’ve heard from many local women who have struggled for years to get a diagnosis or to have their symptoms taken seriously.
"Too often, PCOS is dismissed, but it is a complex condition that affects every part of a woman’s life.
"We must break the stigma, improve access to diagnosis, and push for better treatment and support.”
The APPG is launching its first major initiative: a wide-ranging Inquiry into how PCOS is diagnosed and treated.
The inquiry will gather evidence from NHS trusts, funding bodies, the charity Verity’s national patient survey, and testimony from medical professionals and those with lived experience.
The aim is to build a clear picture of the current state of care and identify urgent areas for reform.
The APPG recently held an oral evidence session in Parliament on May 13, focusing on the barriers women face in getting a timely and accurate diagnosis.
The session brought together a diverse group of clinicians, researchers, policymakers and patients.
The inquiry findings will be published later this year, with recommendations aimed at improving diagnosis pathways, boosting training in primary care, and expanding support for patients post-diagnosis.
Ms Welsh continued: “This is about giving women better futures.
"We owe it to every girl and woman living with PCOS to do better – and that starts with listening to their experiences.”