Shadow Treasury Minister 'sad' to hear high demand for food parcels as she packs Christmas food hampers for struggling Mansfield people

The Shadow Treasury Minister has said she is "sad" to hear about a high demand for food parcels and clothes donations in the area as she helps "vital" volunteers feed families this Christmas.

Shadow Minister Anneliese Dodds joined Labour party candidate for Mansfield, Councillor Sonya Ward, to help ‘School’s Out for Summer’ volunteers pack Christmas food hampers for families struggling this winter.

Shadow Minister Anneliese Dodds, far left,Councillor Sonya Ward, third from left, with volunteers.

‘School’s Out for Summer’ is a community project aiming to alleviate child poverty in Mansfield and support children and deprived families, especially during the school holidays.

The project has already supported families during the summer holidays with food parcels, shop vouchers and school uniforms, thanks to the generosity of Mansfield residents.

Councillor Ward, who represents Pleasley and Bull Farm at Mansfield District Council said: "It was fantastic to have Anneliese Dodds here in Mansfield supporting our School's Out volunteers.

"We urgently need a Labour government to end in-work and child poverty, but in the meantime, we will not stand by whilst children in our community go hungry. It may be election time, but we are still doing critical work in our communities to make sure local children are fed and clothed, especially during the cold months."

Packing the Christmas hampers.

The Trussell Trust recently released new figures showing that between April and September this year 14,007 in Nottinghamshire needed emergency food supplies.

Mrs Dodds who visited Mansfield as part of Coun Ward's parliamentary campaign said: “It’s been a real privilege to join the School’s Out campaign here in Mansfield, who do such vital work to help families fill their food cupboards over the school holidays. They respond quickly to the community’s needs, it’s incredible how much of a difference they make to people struggling.

“It is however sad to hear of the high demand for food parcels and clothes donations, which I know is the same in many towns and cities across the country, and my hope is the people of Mansfield elect Sonya Ward and a Labour Government, so we can tackle this inequality and make sure people don’t have to rely on the good will of others simply to feed and clothe their children.”