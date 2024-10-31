A project by a thriving school in Warsop to create a sensory room and library is among the latest batch of planning applications received by Mansfield District Council.

Birklands Primary School, which was rated ‘Good’ after its latest inspection by education watchdog Ofsted, has submitted details of the scheme, which would entail converting a dilapidated outbuilding.

The renovated building would also contain an accessible WC, which would help disabled children and those with mobility issues when they were in the playground.

Therapeutic sensory rooms provide a safe and comfortable space for youngsters with limited communication skills. Typically, they feature special lighting, music and objects that create a calm and relaxing atmosphere for pupils who might struggle within an orthodox classroom setting.

Head teacher Vanessa Farr and children celebrate the Ofsted award of a 'Good' rating for Birklands Primary School in Warsop last year.

A planning statement, submitted by the school’s agents to the council, says the conversion is “an exciting opportunity” to make use of an outbuilding that is “largely disused or, at best, used as a dumping ground”. It “would provide vital services to meet the needs of pupils”.

"The outbuilding is in a poor, aesthetic condition, with no windows and dilapidated timber doors,” the statement goes on. “Bringing it into use would make a positive contribution.”

Birklands, on Appleton Street, teaches more than 300 pupils, aged three to 11, and is one of 15 schools across the East Midlands run by the Nottingham-based Nova Education Trust.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by Wednesday, December 18.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

Land off Church Road(A60), Warsop – one self-build, detached four-bedroom dwelling with associated landscaping and car parking space.

Bath Lane Farm, Sookholme Road, Sookholme – change of use from agricultural barn to residential dwelling house with extension to rear.

Berry Hill Park, Lichfield Lane, Mansfield – work to a group of trees covered by preservation order.

38 Poplar Grove, Forest Town – amendment to application for side extension with dormer window to the front, namely the installation of a window.

9 Fairlawns, Mansfield – work to three trees covered by preservation order.

23 Croft Avenue, Mansfield – front, side and rear extensions.

23 Lindhurst Lane, Mansfield – construction of new extension and removal of existing single-storey extension roof. New bi-folding doors and skylight to be installed in both extensions, and new single door to be installed to side.

Morrisons Petrol Station, Sutton Road, Mansfield – application for lawful development certificate (existing use) to clarify conditions of planning permission such as opening hours.

Phase two of housing development at land off Penniment Farm, Abbott Road, Mansfield – reserved matters application relating to the appearance, landscaping, layout and scale for 380 dwellings with associated infrastructure, internal access roads, drainage and areas of public open space.

Former community centre, 24-26 Newark Drive, Mansfield – change of use of ground floor into three-bedroom flat.

56 Egmanton Road, Meden Vale – porch at front.

6 Lochbuie Court, Mansfield – work to several trees and the felling of three other trees all within conservation area.

9 Woodview Gardens, Forest Town – work to three trees within conservation area.

13 Leeming Lane South, Mansfield Woodhouse – extension to existing outbuilding to form residential annexe for ancillary use.

26 Woodhouse Road, Mansfield – work to overhanging hedge within conservation area.