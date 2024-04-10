Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The petition, started by the Independent Alliance opposition group at Nottinghamshire Council, has already attracted more than 230 signature.

The Independents claim plans revealed by the Conservative-run authority to create three recycling ‘supersites’ will lead to the closure of nine smaller tips across the county, such as Hucknall, Mansfield and Kirkby.

The Independents further claim that the closure of smaller recycling centres will lead to an increase in fly-tipping across the county, longer car journeys to the ‘supercentres’ and destroy the council’s environmental credentials.

Coun Jason Zadrozny says the 'supersites' plan will lead to the closure of smaller tips across the county. Photo: Submitted

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independent Alliance leader, said: “I would encourage residents to sign our petition against these plans which will cause chaos across our county.

"The closure of the smaller sites will inevitably lead to more fly-tipping.

"This will put huge pressure on borough and district councils who deal with fly-tipping.

"In 2021, the county council declared a climate emergency – yet just three years later, they are advocating longer car journeys to get rid of rubbish.

"It is money-saving nonsense.

"We saw during the pandemic that fly-tipping went through the roof as soon as our tips shut.

“That’s why we are opposing these cost-cutting measures.”

The petition, which can be signed at https://chng.it/sbwKz92MKD, will be presented to the new county council chairman at its AGM on May 16..

Mark Walker, interim service director for place and communities at the council, said: “The county council’s place select committee, made up of representatives from all political groups on the council, recently undertook a scrutiny review of Nottinghamshire’s household waste recycling centre network to make recommendations on how to make the service more efficient, effective and sustainable for the future.

“A number of recommendations were made by the committee’s task and finish group that undertook the review.

"These recommendations were all approved by the committee.

"These recommendations will now be considered by the council’s cabinet member for transport and environment, and cabinet.

“It is very early days with regards to any future design of the household waste recycling centre network and no decisions have been made by the council regarding it.