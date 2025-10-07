Rise of Arctic cabins and change at care home -- all the latest Ashfield plans

The growing popularity of Arctic cabins in gardens, and the end of the line for part of a care home – both feature in Ashfield’s latest batch of planning applications.

Arctic cabins are cosy, insulated and versatile Scandinavian-type barbecue huts and communal spaces, usually made of wood.

They often have a central fire pit or barbecue grill inside and are designed for socialising, cooking and relaxation in all weathers.

Ashfield District Council has received a planning application for one, measuring 14 square metres, to be installed in the back garden of a home at Praxis, 35 Newark Road, Sutton.

The kind of typical Arctic cabins that are springing up in gardens across the country. (PHOTO BY: Arctic Cabins)

The applicant, Michelle Barksby, says the cabin would be a pre-fabricated building with a timber frame, timber clad walls and double-glazed windows.

It would be designed, manufactured and installed by the successful Nottingham-based company, Arctic Cabins, which prides itself on being a unique business within the UK. It boasts “a skilled team of employees” and a huge show site, open seven days a week, at Toton Lane in Stapleford.

A spokesperson for the firm says: “We are a family-run business, and our Arctic huts certainly have the wow factor.

"Within the last year, more than 120 customers across the country have left us an independent review on Trustpilot and given us a rating of excellent.”

Meadowcroft Care Home in Sutton, where a nearby property, used as ancillary accommodation, could soon revert to a domestic house. (PHOTO BY: Exemplar Health Care)

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the Sutton scheme and have set a deadline date of Monday, November 24 for a decision or recommendation.

Meanwhile, the care home that features in a separate application is Meadowcroft, on Kingfisher Way in Sutton, which is run by the Sheffield-based company, Exemplar Health Care and is rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission.

The home’s main building has 18 bedrooms providing nursing care for adults living with complex needs arising from mental health conditions.

But since 2017, a nearby two-storey, three-bedroom detached house at 19 Fairfield Road has been used by the home as ancillary accommodation.

Now an application has been submitted to the council to revert the property to its original use as a domestic residence. A planning statement says this is because “there is no longer a functional need for it to remain in its current care-home use”.

The statement adds that the property is “located in an established residential area” with good access to public transport and within walking distance of shops, services, facilities, Sutton Lawn Park and a school.

No external alterations to the building would be needed, and the “future occupants would benefit from a high-quality dwelling” with a private garden and suitable off-street parking.

Planning officers hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Thursday, November 27.

Other plans submitted to Ashfield Council in recent days include these:

33 Sycamore Avenue, Kirkby – single-storey extension to side.

Land next to 12, Portland Road, Selston – outline application (with all matters reserved) for self-build dwelling with detached garage.

Ashcroft, Chapel Street, Kirkby – work to trees within conservation area.

1A Hamilton Road, Sutton – work to trees covered by preservation order, and installation of route barrier.

72 Derby Road, Kirkby – two-storey side extension.

40 Vere Avenue, Sutton – proposal to replace existing wooden lean-to at rear of dwelling with single-storey aluminium structure.

32 Beechdale Avenue, Sutton – single-storey rear and side extension, new windows at side, bay window at front, roof lights at front and external render finish.

Water pump, Dawgates Lane, Sutton – steel-framed portal building for agricultural storage.

Two Dales Farm, Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse – installation of drainage pipe and associated earthworks.

Orchard Cottage, 16 Church Street, Kirkby – work to trees within conservation area.

