Quirky holiday-let idea in a shepherd's hut -- all the latest Mansfield plans

A businessman is hoping to create quirky holiday accommodation in the Mansfield countryside in the form of a shepherd’s hut.

Steven Dale already operates one such hut on garden land, adjoining Oak Lodge at Spring Farm on Sookholme Lane in the village of Sookholme.

And it has proved to be such a success that he has now submitted a planning application to Mansfield District Council for a second one nearby.

It would be a modest, one-bedroom holiday let, consisting of a bedroom and living space, plus a separate shower room. A small patio, with tables and chairs, and parking for one vehicle would also be provided.

A typical shepherd's hut used as a holiday let. This one was for sale with the Somerset-based company, Blackdown Shepherd Huts. (PHOTO BY: Blackdown Shepherd Huts)

Shepherd’s huts are generally a traditional structure on cast-iron wheels, originally designed in the UK for shepherds to use as a mobile, portable shelter and workspace while tending their sheep.

Modern versions are custom-designed, versatile and often luxurious, and can serve as holiday lets, glamping units, home offices or studios.

Mr Dale launched his first one as holiday accommodation in November 2023, advertising it through the Airbnb platform. It soon won dozens of five-star reviews from guests, who described it as “a unique hidden gem”.

In the same vicinity and also to be found on Airbnb, he runs Stable House, a beautifully converted, luxury cottage, and another holiday property, The Dairy, which used to be a milking parlour. Both have hot tubs.

The shepherd's hut would be located on land close to Spring Farm on Sookholme Lane in Sookholme. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

To support his latest proposal, Mr Dale has hired Stephen Riley, of the Warsop-based planning, building and design firm, Ellis Riley and Son Ltd, as his agent.

A planning statement by Mr Riley says Oak Lodge and the surrounding dwellings are converted farm buildings, originally belonging to Spring Farm, and the whole area is now residential.

The shepherd’s hut would offer “high-quality, self-catering accommodation for two adults in a sustainable, rural location which integrates with the surrounding area and helps meet tourism and accommodation needs”.

The site was close to the town centres of Mansfield Woodhouse, Shirebrook and Warsop and also within driving distance of “many tourism destinations in the countryside of Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire”.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the proposal and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Wednesday, November 12.

