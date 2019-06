Residents with views about plans to build 320 houses off Mansfield Road and 400 houses on Stonebridge Fields are expected at a public meeting today, June 19, at 6.30pm, at the Hare & Hounds pub. The event, hosted by Councillor Debra Barlow is for people to voice thier opinions and raise any concerns they have with the developments.

