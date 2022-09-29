£9m Shirebrook crematorium plans approved

The facility is the result of collaboration between Bolsover Council and Shirebrook Town Council and has been years in the making.

A large site off Common Lane, next to Shirebrook Cemetery, has been earmarked for the project, which will feature a tranquility courtyard with veranda, welcome area, service hall with seats for up to 120 people, cremation hall, lobby of light, flower court and café, which can be hired for wakes.

Speaking in the latest meeting of the district council’s planning committee, Ben Copeland, of specialist crematorium designers The CDS Group, said: “Overall, the proposed crematorium would likely result in 614 cremations per annum.

The eagerly-anticipated facility is the result of collaboration between Bolsover District Council and Shirebrook Town Council and has been years in the making.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The site will also resolve identified capacity issues at local crematoriums, most notably the closest crematorium Chesterfield district crematorium, which is operating at 136.5 per cent of its practical capacity, and Mansfield district crematorium, operating at 97.8 per cent.

“This would ease any prolonged waiting times.”

Research by The CDS Group revealed 33,221 people in the area are currently living more than a 30-minute drive from a crematorium facility, representing a great ‘unmet need’ in the population.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A large site off Common Lane next to Shirebrook Cemetery has been earmarked for the project, which will feature a tranquillity courtyard with veranda, welcome area, service hall with seats for up to 120 people, cremation hall, lobby of light, flower court and cafe, which can be hired for wakes.

Carbon neutrality was high on the agenda during the design process and so-called ‘green electricity’ from renewable sources will be used to achieve this goal.

Mr Copeland said: “The crematorium has been designed using contemporary architecture and the use of local red brick.

“The landscape has been carefully designed to uphold high biodiversity credentials with a 270 per cent increase in habitats and a 123 per cent increase in hedgerows.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Before voting to approve the plans, Coun Derek Adams congratulated the CDS Group for their work on the project, commenting: “I think it’s a fantastic design.”

Plans for a £9million crematorium have been approved for the edge of Shirebrook, with hopes it will ease ‘prolonged waiting times’ for funeral services.