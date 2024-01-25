Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The support package will primarily see an additional £500m added to the social care grant to bolster social care budgets, a key concern raised by councils.

All councils will also see an increase in core spending power of at least four per cent through the funding guarantee before any local choices on council tax, efficiencies or reserves - an increase from the three per cent announced at the provisional settlement.

Michael Gove MP (Con), levelling up secretary, said: “We have listened to councils across England about the pressures they’re facing and have always stood ready to help those in need.

Coun Richard Jackson said the announcment was 'fantastic news'

"This additional £600 million support package illustrates our commitment to local government.

"We are in their corner, and we support the incredible and often unsung work they do day-to-day to support people across the country.

Coun Richard Jackson (Con), Nottinghamshire Council cabinet member for finance, said: “The Government’s announcement of half a billion pounds more for upper tier councils is fantastic news.”

“Nottinghamshire Council is already a very well-run local authority, but like all councils we have been facing significant financial pressures.

“Our share of this funding will ease those pressures and give us the opportunity to invest more in helping the most vulnerable people in our county, setting them on course to happier, healthier and more independent lives.”

“Without question, Coun Ben Bradley (Con) has been hugely influential in securing this extra money for Nottinghamshire.

"As leader of this council – and MP for Mansfield – he not only understands the challenges facing local government but is in a position to explain these challenges personally and directly to ministers.

“Ben has been a spearhead for the County Council Network’s campaign urging the Government to provide an emergency injection of funding for councils and he was lead signatory on the letter sent by the County All Party Parliamentary Group to Rishi Sunak and Michael Gove, making the case for more council funding.

“Clearly this message has been heard and the Government has listened.