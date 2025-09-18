£41.5m investment for A614 and A6097 roads in Ollerton, Blidworth, Edwinstowe, and Lowdham announced by East Midlands mayor

Work can now start on improving the A614 and A6097 roads in north Nottinghamshire after East Midlands mayor Claire Ward (Lab) secured a multi-million-pound investment for the region.

The funding, which the mayor formally agreed with Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander MP (Lab) at 10 Downing Street this week, will help tackle congestion and make journeys quicker and easier at key pinch points in Lowdham, Ollerton, and Blidworth.

These upgrades are a big step forward for Nottinghamshire and the East Midlands, with wide-ranging benefits for local people and communities.

Key benefits include:

East Midlands Mayor Claire Ward (left,) and Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander MP outside 10 Downing Street after agreeing funding to upgrade major roads in Nottinghamshire. Photo: Submitted

Direct support for up to 1,600 jobs

Enabling more than 5,000 new homes, including the major redevelopment of RAF Newton

Targets key pinch points in Lowdham, Ollerton, and Blidworth, reducing journey time and delays for all users, including multiple bus services

A cut in carbon emissions by over 45,000 tonnes, due to less congestion at busy junctions

Faster and more reliable journeys on key routes

Better access to jobs, and services across the region

Ms Ward, said: “This project is a big win for our communities.

"I’m driving this investment because better transport means better lives.

"This multi-million investment we’re putting into the A614/A6097 corridor is a game-changer for north Nottinghamshire.

"By tackling congestion at key pinch points in Edwinstowe, Lowdham, Ollerton, and Blidworth, we’re not only reducing journey delays and improving bus journeys, but we’re also making it quicker and easier for people to get where they need to be.

“That means more time for families, better access to work and services, and a real boost to productivity and well-being.

"This funding will significantly improve the daily lives of local residents, whilst opening up the potential for new homes and drive economic growth in the area.

“We’re laying the foundations for cleaner, greener, and more accessible travel, whether you’re walking, wheeling, cycling, or taking the bus.

"This is just one example of how we’re using our devolved powers to deliver real change for the people across the East Midlands.”

This is a major route and priority scheme for the East Midlands Combined County Authority (EMCCA) and the mayor, as it is a major travel corridor across a huge area of the region and will include improvements at a number of junctions, including Ollerton roundabout, White Post roundabout, Lowdham roundabout and Kirk Hill junction.

The £41.5m improvements are being made with support from the Department for Transport (DfT), who are contributing £31.5m – £24m of which is from their Major Road Network Programme, with £7.5m from EMCCA using the DfT Transport to City Regions (TCR) funding and £10m from the county council.

Work on the scheme is due to begin in January next year, with the improvements being delivered alongside new housing developments and economic growth plans.

Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) said: “It’s official, the A614 and Ollerton roundabout improvements are go.

"This is fantastic news for Sherwood Forest and the whole of Nottinghamshire after years of false promises by the previous Government.

"The DfT has now approved the full business case, unlocking over £24m to get this project moving.

"This has been a real team effort between myself, local Labour councillors, and Claire Ward.

"After years of hard work, we’ve finally got this over the line. I’m excited to see spades in the ground and work begin without delay.”

The upgrades form part of the £92bn transport settlement confirmed in the Spending Review, which includes more than 50 road and rail improvements across the country as the Government aims to deliver the biggest boost to transport infrastructure in a generation.

Simon Lightwood MP (Lab), roads and buses minister, said: "For residents in Nottinghamshire, this Government is making getting from A to B easier.

"Our £24m investment shows we are doing all we can to transform journeys and create better transport links.

“These vital upgrades will slash congestion, improve road safety, and create the reliable connections that families and businesses depend on every day – driving economic growth as part of our Plan for Change.”