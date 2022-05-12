Protest planned over Shirebrook adult day care closure

Campaigners plan to protest over the proposed closure of eight Derbyshire adult day centres – including one in Shirebrook.

By Christina Massey
Thursday, 12th May 2022, 8:54 pm

Members of Bolsover’s Labour group will gather in Market Place, Shirebrook, on Friday, May 13, at 10am, in protest over the threat to the Derbyshire County Council-run facilities, which the authority argues are under-utilised.

Among the centres under threat are Carter Lane Day Centre in Shirebrook and Whitwell Day Centres, which if closed will leave Bolsover district with no more council-run adult day centre provision.

The remaining centres proposed for closure are Ashbourne, Waltham, Oxcroft, Renishaw, Coal Aston and Newhall Day Centre.

The centre is based on Carter Lane, Shirebrook.

In the event of closure, service users would be offered alternative community council provision, or private, voluntary, or independently operated day centres.

The council is currently holding a public consultation over the plans.

