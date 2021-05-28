Projects in Mansfield and Warsop chosen to benefit from £12.3m cash boost

The Making Mansfield Place Board has selected the schemes as part of the Towns Fund, which will see Mansfield and Warsop get £12.3m of Government cash to breathe new life into the area.

It comes after an announcement earlier this year that Mansfield was one of 45 areas to benefit from the £1.02bn Towns Fund, although the windfall was less than half of the original £25m applied for.

In awarding the cash, Ministers said they were willing to consider that the money be used to support any of 10 specific projects.

Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams.

Now based on the level of funding available, the board – which comprises representatives from a wide range of partner organisations – has prioritised the projects it will take forward to the next stage.

They are:

Destination Mansfield

Investment in new facilities at Berry Hill Park, improved links to King George V park, links to national cycle routes and open-air events space to attract visitors.

Mansfield Woodhouse micro-technology units

The creation of business incubation units at Mansfield Woodhouse Station Gateway.

Smart Mansfield

An infrastructure network across the town, which could be used to support a range activities in the future. This could include providing electronic signs to direct motorists to places of interest along with signs providing information about available parking spaces in real time. This will be subject to further consultation.

Destination Mansfield branding programme

The creation of a new brand for the district supported by an annual programme of public events.

A future technology skills and knowledge exchange centre at West Nottinghamshire College’s Chesterfield Road site

Delivering new courses in modern technology such as electric vehicle design and maintenance, and offering opportunities for local businesses to benefit from the technological expertise of both the college and Nottingham Trent University, as well as their networks of industrial partnerships to help them create well-paid jobs in Mansfield.

Warsop Health Hub at Carr Lane Park

A 15mx8m swimming pool, changing village, fitness suite, community and office space, multi-purpose dividable hall, café, viewing and reception area.

The total value of the six projects is £17,680,000 with additional funding of £5,380,000 still to be confirmed.

Mayor Andy Abrahams said the cash boost will be ‘transformational’ for Mansfield in the ‘coming years’.

“This Government funding – though perhaps less than we were hoping for – will still allow us to move forward with a number of genuinely significant projects that will boost the local economy and help local businesses pave the way to more inward investment in the area and improve the quality of life and life chances of local people,” he said.

“We cannot wait to get cracking with an action plan to make a real difference to this district.”

Andrew Cropley, principal and chief executive of West Nottinghamshire College and chairman of the Making Mansfield Place Board, said difficult decisions had to be made during the selection process but said he was ‘excited’ the projects have the potential to make a ‘significant positive impact’ on businesses and communities across the district.

The board will now develop detailed business cases and the final projects are expected to be delivered between 2022 and 2026.