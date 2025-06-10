Project for historic building close to Annesley Hall -- latest Ashfield planning applications

Changes to a historic building in Annesley with links to Lord Byron, the loss of a shop in Skegby and the building of two new properties in Kirkby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

These are all projects in the pipeline according to the latest batch of planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

The historic building in question is Chaworth Lodge, a two-storey, detached Victorian property, off Mansfield Road and set within the former walled kitchen garden associated with Annesley Hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Believed to have been built between 1849 and 1859 when Annesley Hall was fully renovated, the lodge is considered by the council to be a local heritage asset because of its historical and architectural interest. It incorporates Gothic architecture.

Chaworth Lodge in Annesley, which is believed to have been built in the mid-19th century.

The property last sold in 2015 for almost £600,000 but is now considered by estate agents to be worth about £913,000.

The application, submitted by a Staffordshire-based contractor, Julius Bahn, is for a “modest, traditionally designed, oak-framed porch” on the northern side of the house.

In a planning statement, Julius Bahn says the single-storey porch would be four metres in height, three metres in depth and five metres in width, “with walls formed of glazed panels within a traditional oak frame”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The design is respectful of the building’s character and proportions, and utilises natural materials in keeping with the rural and historic context,” the statement goes on.

Annesley Hall, the former ancestral home of the Chaworth-Musters family, pictured in 2011, before its latest fire.

"It would not affect the architectural setting of Annesley Hall, and would have no material impact on the surviving features of the historic landscape.”

The lodge is named after the Chaworth family, who owned Annesley Hall, a grade II listed building that dates back to the 13th century, and its surrounding estate for more than 350 years.

Mary Chaworth was the boyhood lover of the poet Lord Byron (1788-1824), who lived at nearby Newstead Abbey. Mary eventually married John Musters, of Colwick Hall, Nottingham, in 1805, and the powerful Chaworth-Musters clan ran Annesley Hall until it was sold in 1972 to the Football Association.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Property developers later acquired the hall, which was ravaged by two fires in 1997 and 2015.

Elsewhere, the shop that looks set to be lost in Skegby is on Forest Road, where Julie Tyers has submitted a planning application to convert it into a ground-floor lounge or dining room, thus reverting the two-storey building to wholly residential.

The two new properties on the horizon in Kirkby are based on plots of land next to 51 Oxford Street and 62 St John’s Street, which back on to each other.

The plots, currently used as a garden or for storage, are owned by Dennis Dilks, who lives at number 51 and has submitted a planning application to build a three-bedroom, two-storey detached dwelling with integral garage and also a two-bedroom, detached bungalow with off-street parking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan states that, with regard to biodiversity, no hedgerows or irreplaceable habitats would be lost.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

Stoneavon, 274A Mansfield Road, Sutton – detached dwelling with associated driveway and access works.

8 Linden Grove, Kirkby – work to trees protected by preservation order.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

15 Franklin Road, Jacksdale – two-storey extension and external alterations.

The Croft, 13 Church Street, Kirkby – listed building consent for replacement thermal wall insulation, repair to soffit and replacement plaster.

6 Mill Pond Close, Kirkby – single-storey rear extension.