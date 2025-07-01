Popular Indian restaurant hopes to add new string to bow -- latest Ashfield plans

A popular Indian restaurant and takeaway in Sutton could soon be adding another string to its bow, according to the latest batch of Ashfield planning applications.

Curry Queen, on King Street, which prides itself on “superb food and an exquisite atmosphere”, has received five-star reviews on the Tripadvisor website from 83 per cent of customers.

Now a planning application has been submitted to Ashfield District Council to convert the courtyard at the back of the premises into a car wash, complete with associated fence and canopy.

The building has a varied history and was originally a pub, known as the Newcastle Arms, which dated back to 1885.

The Curry Queen Indian restaurant on King Street, Sutton, where a planning application has been submitted to turn the rear courtyard into a car wash. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

According to The Lost Pubs Project website, the boozer was sold by the Whitbread Brewery in 2001, modernised and renamed Bar Zizz.

In 2006, it was changed from a bar to a restaurant and takeaway and by 2009, it was trading as Cafe Ilachi. It has also been called the Bengal Lounge before switching to its current name.

The planning application has been submitted by Mohammed Mizanur Rahman, who has enlisted Barry Jarvis, of the Mansfield-based B A Architecture Ltd, as his agent.

The site, which backs on to New Street, is close to a conservation area, but a heritage statement, presented to the council, says the impact of the car wash would be minimal.

The King Street building was occupied by the Newcastle Arms pub from 1885 to the early part of this century. (PHOTO BY: Heather Faulkes/The Lost Pubs Project)

In fact, it would “improve the street scene” because the rear of 19 King Street "has a poor, open appearance” at present.

If given the go-ahead, the car wash would be open from 8.30 am to 5 pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10.13 am to 4.14 pm on Sundays and Bank Holidays, says the application.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, August 19 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council in recent days include these:

Land off Dawgates Lane, Sutton – agricultural building.

160 Nottingham Road, Hucknall – application to vary a condition of planning permission already granted.

Land west of Fisher Close, Sutton – application to discharge conditions of planning permission already granted. These relate to a surface water drainage scheme, foul water drainage, a construction management plan and an access road.

128 Huthwaite Road, Sutton – dwelling.

1 Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby – application for a non-material amendment after the approval of planning permission for two visitor parking spaces.

Sutton Community Academy, Sutton Centre, High Pavement, Sutton – application for a non-material amendment after the approval of planning permission relating to new windows, a relocated goods lift and a new access door.

126 Sutton Road, Kirkby – two-storey extension at the rear and new, first-floor window at the side.

69 Nottingham Road, Hucknall – application to discharge a condition of planning permission already granted. This relates to a ground gas risk assessment.

Land to the east of Stoneyford Road, Sutton – application by Gleeson Homes for approval of details reserved by several conditions, relating to the building of 112 dwellings and associated infrastructure.

Full details of all the above plans can be found on the Ashfield District Council website, where interested residents can also post their comments.