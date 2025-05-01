Polls open: Voting is underway in the Nottinghamshire Council election
Voting is underway in 65 of the 66 seats with the Mansfield North poll postponed following the sad death of one of the candidates.
Voters will be required to have voter ID when turning up to the cast their ballot, such as a passport or driving licence.
The full list of candidates standing in the Mansfield and Ashfield areas seats is as follows:
Mansfield East
Mick Barton (Reform)
Alan Bell (Lab)
Robert Corden (Con)
Deborah Hannah (TUSC)
Frank Karunaratne (Ind)
Jane Moody (Lab)
Nigel Moxon (Con)
Shaun Thornton (Green)
Martin Wright (Reform)
Mansfield South
Kevin Brown (Reform)
Andre Camilleri (Con)
Joshua Charles (Con)
Faz Choundhury (Reform)
Jacob Denness (Lab)
Mark Garner (Ind)
Steve Garner (Ind)
Sharron Hartshorn (Lab)
Harry Steven Thornton (Green)
Denise Tooley-Okonkwo (TUSC)
Mansfield West
Barry Answer (Reform)
Kier Barsby (Ind)
Adam Brailsford (TUSC)
Paul Henshaw (Lab)
Carl Husted (Con)
John Roughton (Con)
Philip Shields (Green)
Lydia Grace Smith (TUSC)
June Stendall (Ind)
Sue Swinscoe (Lab)
Brian Wheatcroft (Reform)
Warsop
Sam Collins (Con)
Tony Fawcett (Green)
Nicola Hughes (Lab)
Andy McCormack (Reform)
Paul Tooley-Okonkwo (TUSC)
Ashfields
Alan Bite (Reform)
John Coxhead (Lab)
Dawn Hodgman (Con)
Kerry Thornton (Ind)
Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind)
Kirkby North
Andy Meakin (Ash Ind)
Christine Self (Con)
Sean White (Lab)
Simon Wright (Reform)
Kirkby South
Rory Green (Reform)
Christopher Huskinson (Ash Ind)
Paul Linfield (Green)
Julia Long (Lab)
Jeffrey Self (Con)
Selston
Tai Adegbite (Lab)
Will Grover (Con)
Dawn Justice (Reform)
David Martin (Ash Ind)
Margaret Wilson (Green)
Sutton Central & East
Paul Craddock (Ash Ind)
Jack Middleton (Con)
Ethan Revill (Lab)
Joseph Rich (Reform)
Alice Weaver (Green)
Sutton North
Cathy Mason (Reform)
Arran Rangi (Green)
Helen-Ann Smith (Ash Ind)
Keith Townsend (Con)
George Watson (Lab)
Sutton West
Terry Cox (Reform)
Elaine Havercroft (Green)
Tom Hollis (Ash Ind)
Stefan Lamb (Lab)
Steve Walmsley (Con)
Newstead
Stuart Bestwick (Con)
Eddie Stubbs (Reform)
John Sutherland (Lib Dem)
John Taylor (Lab)
Ian Whitehead (Green)
Blidworth
Kirsty Denman (TUSC)
Angie Jackson (Lab)
Francis Purdue-Horan (Ind)
Vivien Scorer (Lib Dem)
Tom Smith (Con)
Nina Swanwick (Green)
Muskham & Farnsfield
Shane Draper (Lab)
Jacqueline Gozzard (Reform)
Bruce Laughton (Con)
Stuart Thompstone (Lib Dem)
Maureen Tomeny (Green)
Richard Ward (Reform)
Ollerton
David Clark (Reform)
Peter Harris (Lib Dem)
Marcus Jones (Con)
Mike Poyzer (Green)
Mike Pringle (Lab)
Southwell
Roger Jackson (Con)
Tracey Jevons-Hazzard (Lab)
Steven Morris (Green)
Karen Robberts (Lib Dem)
Lee Smith (Reform)
