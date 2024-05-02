Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

And on a busy day for the electorate, voters will also be choosing the county’s new police and crime commissioner.

A devolution deal was signed by the four upper tier councils of Derbyshire County Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Derby City Council and Nottingham City Council in November 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The deal guaranteed a funding stream of £1.14billion, spread over a 30-year period, alongside devolved powers around transport, housing, skills and adult education, economic development and net zero.

The six candidates in today'sEast Midlands mayoral election are (clockwise from top left): Ben Bradley, Frank Adlington-Stringer, Claire Ward, Matt Relf, Alan Graves and Helen Tamblyn-Saville. Photo: Other

As part of the deal, a new East Midlands Combined County Authority has been created and it will be led by a new mayor, who will be given powers, currently held by Westminster, to invest over the long-term in priorities like transport, skills, housing and regeneration and net zero.

The six confirmed candidates are:

Frank Adlington-Stringer (Green)

Ben Bradley (Con)

The three candidates in the Nottinghamshire PCC election are, from left: Caroline Henry, David Watts and Gary Godden. Photo: Other

Alan Graves (Reform UK)

Matt Relf (Ind)

Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem)

Claire Ward (Lab)

As well as the mayoral election, Nottinghamshire voters will also decide who the next police and crime commissioner for the county will be.

The three candidates are:

Caroline Henry (Con)

Gary Godden (Lab)

David Watts (Lib Dem)

The polls in both elections close at 10pm.