Polling day: Who will get your votes to be first East Midlands mayor and Nottinghamshire's new PCC?

Nottinghamshire heads to the polls today (Thursday) in a historic vote to elect their first ever East Midlands combined authority mayor.
By John Smith
Published 2nd May 2024, 06:00 BST
And on a busy day for the electorate, voters will also be choosing the county’s new police and crime commissioner.

A devolution deal was signed by the four upper tier councils of Derbyshire County Council, Nottinghamshire County Council, Derby City Council and Nottingham City Council in November 2022.

The deal guaranteed a funding stream of £1.14billion, spread over a 30-year period, alongside devolved powers around transport, housing, skills and adult education, economic development and net zero.

The six candidates in today'sEast Midlands mayoral election are (clockwise from top left): Ben Bradley, Frank Adlington-Stringer, Claire Ward, Matt Relf, Alan Graves and Helen Tamblyn-Saville.
The six candidates in today'sEast Midlands mayoral election are (clockwise from top left): Ben Bradley, Frank Adlington-Stringer, Claire Ward, Matt Relf, Alan Graves and Helen Tamblyn-Saville. Photo: Other

As part of the deal, a new East Midlands Combined County Authority has been created and it will be led by a new mayor, who will be given powers, currently held by Westminster, to invest over the long-term in priorities like transport, skills, housing and regeneration and net zero.

The six confirmed candidates are:

Frank Adlington-Stringer (Green)

Ben Bradley (Con)

The three candidates in the Nottinghamshire PCC election are, from left: Caroline Henry, David Watts and Gary Godden.
The three candidates in the Nottinghamshire PCC election are, from left: Caroline Henry, David Watts and Gary Godden. Photo: Other

Alan Graves (Reform UK)

Matt Relf (Ind)

Helen Tamblyn-Saville (Lib Dem)

Claire Ward (Lab)

As well as the mayoral election, Nottinghamshire voters will also decide who the next police and crime commissioner for the county will be.

The three candidates are:

Caroline Henry (Con)

Gary Godden (Lab)

David Watts (Lib Dem)

The polls in both elections close at 10pm.

You will need to show voter ID at polling stations in order to cast your vote.

