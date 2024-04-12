Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week, Nottinghamshire MPs Ruth Edwards and Darren Henry, and Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner, Caroline Henry were joined by the Conservative Party Chairman, Richard Holden, who came to visit Rushcliffe and a new part of the Broxtowe constituency (currently now in Ashfield), as part of his local election campaign tour.

In Rushcliffe the Party Chairman joined local MP Ruth, out on the doors campaigning for the upcoming local elections, including for the East Midlands Mayoral candidate, Ben Bradley - who is being well received locally with his clear plan for investment in the region.

The chairman also joined Broxtowe MP, Darren Henry campaigning to re-elect Caroline Henry, the fantastic Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner. Caroline already has a brilliant record in the area, with officer numbers up 10% and neighbourhood crime down substantially.

Darren Henry MP - Richard Holden MP - Caroline Henry PCC

The Chairman spoke to local residents from across the area, listening to their concerns and witnessing first hand the amazing local benefits of having excellent Conservative MPs, who can work alongside Conservative PCCs to deliver on people's priorities locally.

Conservative Party Chairman, Richard Holden MP said:

“It is so important for the local residents in Nottinghamshire that we get Ben Bradley elected as the first East Midlands Mayor, and Caroline Henry re-elected as the local PCC.

“Ben is already a dedicated champion for the East Midlands and will fight tooth and nail to ensure Nottinghamshire gets the recognition and spotlight it deserves - whilst working with Caroline who will continue to deliver on crime, and continue to keep people across the county safe.”

Darren Henry MP - Richard Holden MP

Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire PCC said:

“I promised more police and safer streets, and that’s absolutely what I have delivered.”

“More police: we have 10% more officers in Nottinghamshire - in my term – and they have made safer streets. Neighbourhood crime is down by a third, but I know there’s more to do. So vote for me on the 2nd of May to be your Police and Crime Commissioner.”

Darren Henry, MP for Broxtowe:

“We have been very successful with Government bids, like the Stapleford’s town deal, and the levelling up deal for Kimberly.”

“When the next election comes along there will be a boundary change and that will include Eastwood, where I want to support Eastwood in getting that revitalisation, which we have been so successful with in the south of Broxtowe borough. And now I am here in Brinsley, with the party chairman, Richard Holden where we want to make sure we preserve the heritage here as well.”

Ruth Edwards, MP for Rushcliffe said:

