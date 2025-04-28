POLITICAL OPINION: Ashfield deserves better - Why Green voices matter in this election

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashfield is at a turning point. From the cost-of-living crisis, a lack of secure and high-paying jobs, and the steady loss of our precious green spaces, the challenges facing our community are clear to see.

The impacts are felt on our streets, in our homes, and by our local businesses. That’s why this county council election matters more than ever.

Ashfield Green Party believes in doing politics differently. Our candidates are involved within their local communities and want a brighter, greener, future for everyone. As a party, we know that protecting the health of the planet is important to people in Ashfield. We also recognise that bills are rising, wages are staying the same, and the wealthiest 1% of society is getting richer. We want to rebalance the system to work for working people and, this means a system that works for people in Ashfield, not just Westminster. That means protecting green spaces, reinvigorating our high street and championing policies that put small businesses front and centre.

Alice Weaver (centre) Green Party candidate for Sutton Central and East with their grandparents

Speaking from my own experience, I’ve lived in my community in Sutton since birth. I learned to really care about my community from my Grandad and promised him I’d do what I could to continue his legacy. I really love my community and the people who live within it, they are the reason I’m even doing this. Honestly, if you told me a few years ago that I’d be going for councillor in 2025 I’d have laughed at you. Because I thought politics was something I’d never want to be involved in. However, getting more involved in my community has taught me that I want to make things better for them because they’re real people with real stories and they deserve better. I probably care a little too much, but if that’s a negative trait, then it’s one I don’t mind having.

In just a few short days, on May 1st, you have the power to send a message: Ashfield deserves better. A vote for the Greens is a vote for a party that offers hope and a positive vision for Ashfield. If you want to see a more prosperous Ashfield with councillors that will fight for you, Vote Green.