Plans to demolish struggling pub near Mansfield and build almost 50 affordable homes

Developers want to pull down the Three Lions on Netherfield Lane in Meden Vale and build a total of 48 houses and apartments.

In a statement sent to Mansfield District Council by developers, it says that the pub was closed for a full year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and had been struggling for a number of years previously.

“The brewery advises that its long-term viability as a business is in serious question.

The Three Lions pub in Meden Vale

“The current tenant, who has been in the business since March 2018, has welcomed the opportunity to sign a deed of surrender on their current tenancy agreement to remove themselves from the business upon sale.

“The Three Lions was put to market via auction in 2019 and the site failed to attract buyers as a going concern as a trading pub.

“We are advised by the owner that stagnated customer levels and drink volumes in the past three years pinpoints the root cause for the long-term issues for the site as a trading pub.

“The brewery has explained that the stagnant local customer base, along with a general increase in the cost base of the operation - namely in business rates, insurance and the national living wage - adds to the commercial non-viability of the site as a trading pub in the long term.

“The pub functioned as a ‘drink only’ operation and therefore had no opportunity to attempt to open or benefit from the Eat Out to Help Out Scheme or VAT reduction scheme, which were only relevant to food led businesses.

“The pub therefore could not benefit from government incentives to re-open the doors in-between lockdown periods.”

Developers hope to use a large area of derelict land next to the pub, and the land where the building currently stands to erect a total of 28 apartments and 20 houses on the site.

A design and access report states: “The development is one of a traditional form, with contemporary architectural devices – producing a piece of design that will enhance the street scene and regenerate a currently vacant site and a pub business that has become unviable.”