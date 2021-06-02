Plans to build more than 50 social homes in Mansfield move a step closer

Reports have also had to be submitted to Mansfield District Council showing that there is no protected wildlife occupying the area.

The site, located on two patches of lands off Victoria Street, used to house commercial buildings which became derelict in 2007 when the occupiers moved to new premises in Kirkby.

The site on Victoria Street in Mansfield.

A succession of fires in the buildings led to the site being demolished in 2018 – after structures became unstable – and it has stood derelict ever since.

When the application was first submitted in 2019, planners at the district council called on developers to commission surveys to ensure there was not an established community of protected reptiles living on the land or bats roosting in surveyed trees.

Reports have now come back from Nottinghamshire Wildlife Trust revealing no bat activity on the site – and no frogs or other reptiles were discovered during seven separate visits in 2020 to the location.

The surveys were two of a number of conditions imposed at the time, which would see a total of 56 social houses built at the site.

Last week, developers moved a step closer to the go-ahead after the planning authority discharged the company’s construction method statement where it had to show how it would reduce noise and vibration, manage dust, erect security fencing and provide wheel washing to vehicles leaving the site.

It is hoped the development will be completed by December 2023.