Plans submitted for more than 40 Selston homes despite previous objections

Plans for more than 40 homes in Selston appear to have been re-submitted – despite previous objections to the original application.

Stones Sankey Developments submitted the plans to Ashfield Council for 42 homes to built on grazing land situated between 191 and 243 Nottingham Road, Selston Common, on August 12.

It appears this same housing scheme was previously up for council approval several years ago.

Some documents on the council’s planning portal date back to 2021, 2022 and 2023 and it was previously reported in a media article from March 2023 that the same scheme had been submitted that year.

Plans have been resubmitted for more than 40 homes on land off Nottingham Road in Selston. Photo: Google

Now, it appears developers are making a second attempt for the housing development to be approved – and the proposals seem to be ‘re-validated’ in the authority’s planning portal.

The previous media report from 2023 said at the time the original application had received various objections.

The original application cannot be located on the council’s website as of August 15, but the article at the time quoted the objections, which appeared to come from nearby Selston residents.

One person wrote: “Too many houses are being built in this village and no infrastructure to cope with it.

"I strongly object to more houses being built.”

The developer is proposing 12 two-bed, 24 three-bed and five four-bed homes to be built on the field, being a mix of detached and semi-detached and some being terraced.

The scheme’s planning documents read: “The proposal will provide much-needed local accommodation within the town of Selston and the wider area of Ashfield district and assist in meeting local housing needs.

“The proposal will create local employment opportunities during construction works as well as business opportunities for local suppliers and hire companies.”

The council will decide on this application at a later stage.