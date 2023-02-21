The plans, put forward by Piper Homes, would be for 23 market homes comprising 11 four-bedroom properties, eight three-bedroom and four two-bedroom homes.

Additionally, there will six social housing properties, consisting of four three-bedroom homes and two two-bedroom homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The remaining four properties on the site will be four one-bedroom starter homes.

Plans have been submitted to build 33 homes on this area of land in Ravenshead. Photo: Google

The plot of land proposed for the development is next to new housing on Swallow Crescent.

In a statement, the applicants said: “The principle of housing in this location is already determined through the allocation of the site for housing in the Local Plan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There should be no adverse effects either in respect of trees or ecology.

"The proposal will not lead to any adverse effects to either highway safety or residential amenity.”