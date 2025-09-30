Plans revealed for £40 million development of 133 new homes in Rainworth

Plans have been revealed for a development of 133 new homes in Rainworth at a cost of £40 million.

A planning application is being submitted and contracts have been exchanged by the burgeoning Sheffield-based housebuilder, Homes By Honey.

Called Melisse and located off Nightjar Way, the proposed development would comprise homes from two to five bedrooms and feature 17 of Honey’s different house types.

The company says those house types have all been specifically designed to combine “style, substance and sustainability”.

A computer-generated image (CGI) of the kind of homes Honey is proposing for the Rainworth development. (PHOTO BY: Homes By Honey)

Bosses are now keeping their fingers crossed that the plan will be approved by Newark and Sherwood District Council, which is expected to make a decision or recommendation before the end of the year.

However, Honey says the development has already been allocated within the council’s existing Local Plan to deliver new homes across the region.

If approved, work at Melisse is expected to start in the spring of next year, with the first residents scheduled to move in by late 2026.

Honey’s chief executive officer, Mark Mitchell, commented: “We are very pleased to have submitted plans for our Rainworth site, which will further expand our development footprint across the Mansfield and Nottinghamshire region.

“Our Melisse development would provide prospective buyers in the local area with high-specification, thoughtfully designed homes that are unmatched at their price point.

“We now look forward to the council considering our plans to deliver homes which combine style, substance and sustainability in Rainworth.”

Honey has analysed consumer insights and trends to inform its house-type designs and ensure they meet the needs of today’s new homebuyers, including the flexible use of all living spaces.

Standard features in every Honey home include bi-fold doors, individually designed and fully integrated kitchens, and boutique-style bathrooms with a signature free-standing bath and full-height tiling. All properties have an electric vehicle (EV) charging point.

Since being launched in October 2022, Honey has secured 24 sites that will deliver 3,163 homes with a combined gross development value of £917 million.

The housebuilder is backed by private equity firm Alchemy Partners and its Alchemy Special Opportunities Fund IV, which has £937 million of fully committed capital.

