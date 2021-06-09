Plans for nine new apartments at Mansfield Woodhouse town centre store

The application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council and would comprise the conversion of storage space above the High Street store into two two-bedroom studio flats, and a third in an extension behind the shop.

Additionally, the applicant is applying for an existing outbuilding to be demolished and replaced with a three-storey block, housing a total of six studio apartments.

The retail unit will not be affected by the plans off High Street in Mansfield Woodhouse

A design and access statement issued on behalf of the applicant states: “The shop and building is located at the eastern lower end of the gently sloping High Street.

“Two shops once occupied the ground floor and were later converted into one shop selling a variety of household goods.

“The shops will remain in use as retail so do not form part of this application.

“A new three-storey building to accommodate six, one-bedroom studio apartments is proposed, to be erected on the area currently occupied by the incongruous outbuildings.

“However, there will be sufficient space between the rear part of 78 and this new building. The extent of the building’s footprint will be no further than the existing buildings on site and will leave the yard access unrestricted.

“The building will be comparable in eaves height to the front building and the ridge has been kept as low as possible bearing in mind its three- storey traditional form and the change in levels.

“The immediate area is characterised by a mix of two and three-storey buildings and so it will be complementary to its surroundings and only fully seen upon entrance through the archway.

“The two ground floor apartments are for disabled users with internal walk-in shower facilities/wet room.

“The development is designed to target much-needed single person town centre accommodation and in the proposed location is within the Mansfield Woodhouse town centre within easy walking distance of all services and transport routes including regular bus services.

“Four [parking] spaces are provided with two disabled spaces to the rear yard and two more adjacent to the new building, with the private yard area available for turning.”

A decision on the application will be made by council planners at a later date.