News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Plans for new takeaway in Forest Town submitted to Mansfield Council

Plans have been submitted to Mansfield Council seeking permission for a new takeaway in Forest Town.

By John Smith
3 minutes ago - 1 min read

The plans would be change the current redundant retail unit next to the Thandi Supermarket on Garibaldi Road into a hot food takeaway, with an added extension to create a storage facility.

The proposals would see the takeaway open seven days a week from 11.30am to 2pm each day for lunch and again from 4.30-11.30pm for evening takeaways.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Supporting papers for the application said: “The introduction of a hot food takeaway within the existing property will contribute to the local economy in several ways.

Plans have been submitted to convert part of the Thandi Supermarket in Forest Town into a takeaway. Photo: Google
Most Popular
Read More
Ashfield police and shopkeepers joining forces to keep communities safe

"It will provide greater employment opportunities for the local community with new staff being required for the takeaway.

"It will also attract people to the area for hot takeaway food that currently does not exist in this area.”

To make a comment on the proposed application, visit the council website at bit.ly/3XOOGsm