Plans for new takeaway in Forest Town submitted to Mansfield Council
Plans have been submitted to Mansfield Council seeking permission for a new takeaway in Forest Town.
The plans would be change the current redundant retail unit next to the Thandi Supermarket on Garibaldi Road into a hot food takeaway, with an added extension to create a storage facility.
The proposals would see the takeaway open seven days a week from 11.30am to 2pm each day for lunch and again from 4.30-11.30pm for evening takeaways.
Supporting papers for the application said: “The introduction of a hot food takeaway within the existing property will contribute to the local economy in several ways.
"It will provide greater employment opportunities for the local community with new staff being required for the takeaway.
"It will also attract people to the area for hot takeaway food that currently does not exist in this area.”
To make a comment on the proposed application, visit the council website at bit.ly/3XOOGsm