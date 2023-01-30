The plans would be change the current redundant retail unit next to the Thandi Supermarket on Garibaldi Road into a hot food takeaway, with an added extension to create a storage facility.

The proposals would see the takeaway open seven days a week from 11.30am to 2pm each day for lunch and again from 4.30-11.30pm for evening takeaways.

Supporting papers for the application said: “The introduction of a hot food takeaway within the existing property will contribute to the local economy in several ways.

Plans have been submitted to convert part of the Thandi Supermarket in Forest Town into a takeaway. Photo: Google

"It will provide greater employment opportunities for the local community with new staff being required for the takeaway.

"It will also attract people to the area for hot takeaway food that currently does not exist in this area.”