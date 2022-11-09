Plans for Kimberley and Nuthall to move into Nottingham North constituency despite opposition

The Boundary Commission for England is reviewing the areas of parliamentary seats in England, with recommendations due to be published in July 2023.

The proposals suggest removing Kimberley and Nuthall from Broxtowe Constituency and instead placing them in Nottingham North, currently represented by Labour’s Alex Norris.

Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe, proposed Kimberley and Nuthall are retained in his constituency and parts of Beeston are placed into the Nottingham South constituency.

Darren Henry, Conservative MP for Broxtowe.

But boundary commissioners said they were persuaded Beeston is a “single unified community” and did not wish to split it in two.

The plans are part of newly published nationwide proposals by the BCE. A final month-long public consultation will now be held.

The BCE is undertaking an independent review of all constituencies in England.

It proposed a Nottingham North and Kimberley constituency to include the Broxtowe wards of Kimberley, Nuthall East & Strelley, and Watnall & Nuthall West.

Broxtowe would then include Eastwood – currently part of the Ashfield parliamentary constituency represented by Conservative Lee Anderson – an idea the commission says has already “received general support”.

But there was “substantial opposition” from the Kimberley, Nuthall East and Strelley, and Watnall and Nuthall West wards.

Coun Jill Owen, Broxtowe Council Conservative member for Watnall and Nuthall West, said the Broxtowe wards contain established parish councils and there is a great difference between these communities and Nottingham.

However, it was argued “Beeston is a cohesive and engaged community with a proud and clear community identity”.

The Commission report stated: “The assistant commissioners visited the area and noted there are good road connections between Beeston and Nottingham, but there was also a substantial clear separation, due to the University of Nottingham campus and Highfields Park.

“When also visiting the Kimberley, Nuthall, and Watnall areas, they observed the M1 forms a significant boundary with Nottingham.

However, they felt, while this configuration combines these areas with the city, with which there are not strong local ties, it would be preferable to the counter proposal, which would entail dividing an area where community ties are present.”

A consultation on the new map of revised constituency proposals is open now until December 5 – see bcereviews.org.uk

Tim Bowden, BCE secretary, said: “Today’s publication is the culmination of months of analysis and we have revised nearly half of our initial proposals based on what people have told us. We now believe we are close to the best map of constituencies that can be achieved under the rules we are working to.

“However, we still want people to tell us what they think of this latest map before we submit our final recommendations to Parliament next year. This is our final consultation and I encourage you to participate in the 2023 Boundary Review.”