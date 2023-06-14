Developer Gleeson Regeneration Ltd initially put forward plans for 214 homes at Coxmoor Lodge Farm, off Farm View Road, in 2020.

However, following negotiations, the number of properties was reduced to 196.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land is currently farmland and new homes on the development would be accessed off both Farm View Road and a new access in Walesby Drive.

Councillors voted to approve plans for nearly 200 new home on Coxmoor Farm in Kirkby

The developer says it will bring affordable homes to the site and will enforce its ‘community matters’ promises.

This includes offering local jobs and apprenticeships during construction, sponsorship of junior sports clubs and work with schools.

Overall, the scheme will include three and four-bedroom detached and two and three-bedroom semi-detached properties, with off-street parking proposed for each home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, two separate consultations garnered firstly 146 and then 253 letters of objection to the council.

Concerns included ‘long periods of disruption, noise and pollution’, the impact on local schools, GP surgeries and dentists and environmental impacts.

And a meeting of the council’s planning committee on June 14, heard concerns from a local resident speaking on behalf of the community.

Sean White, who lives in the area, said local bus services were ‘not fit for purpose’ and feared the plans could also affect local water supply.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He also said other new developments have led to homes ‘shaking’ and feared the capacity of existing medical and dental practices.

And on highway impacts, he said there will be a large impact on traffic and the existing road network, including on the narrow proposed Farm View Road access route.

He said: “With construction traffic going down there, we are concerned this will damage the road, the sewers underneath, and it could be catastrophic.

"The condition of the roads is so dreadful and I’d hope there will be a lot of money spent on them to alleviate that.

“This is going to be a nightmare.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Andy Meakin (Ash Ind), who represents the Abbey Hill ward, lives on Farm View Road and also raised concerns.

He said: “The number of objections goes to show the feeling of people in the area.”

He added: “I find it quite extraordinary you’re going to get that kind of traffic coming onto this ‘farm path’ – it beggars belief.

However, the authority’s planning department recommended approval for the plans, which were approved by six votes to three.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Christine Sarris, assistant director for planning, said a comprehensive travel plan has been drawn up outlining the impact on existing roads.

It says ‘major road improvements would be required’ if further nearby sites lead to an increase in housing numbers.

She added: “The applicant will provide proportionate sums of money to improve services to accommodate the extra residents.

“On balance, it’s considered the benefits of boosting the local housing supply outweigh the harm that would result in the loss of the site to development.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These financial contributions are £108,375 for healthcare facilities, £23,000 for bus infrastructure, £19,600 towards ‘sustainable travel’ improvements and £428,000 for off-site open space.