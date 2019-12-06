Plans for 200 homes set for approval in Mansfield

Plans to build almost 200 houses on green belt land in Mansfield are set to be approved by councillors.

Councillors on Mansfield District Council’s planning committee are being recommended to approve the 198-house development, off Crown Farm Way, at a meeting on December 16.

Land off Crown Farm Way, where the homes would be built.

The development would see a mix of two, three and four-bedroom houses built at the site, which is located behind Crown Farm Medical Centre on the Forest Town-Clipstone border.

Submitted by firm Gleeson Regeneration Ltd, the plans would include a 30 per cent provision of “low-cost” housing and would see 56 two-bedroom, 125 three-bedroom and 17 four-bedroom properties.

The documents outline that each property would benefit from a single garage and or driveway, with minimum space of two off-street parking spaces for each home.

Plans for the properties were initially submitted to the council in 2017 but were rejected due to objections by Nottinghamshire County Council, the highways operator in the county.

Concerns were raised around a singular access to the development off Crown Farm Way.

And the planning application will only approved by councillors on the condition that improvements are made to junctions in the surrounding area of the development, if necessary.

This includes potential upgrades to Clipstone Road West at the junction with Pump Hollow Road, Oak Tree Lane and Eakring Road, and the roundabouts at Clipstone Road West and Crown Farm Way.

The committee document says: “The applicant’s transport assessment states that the development does not require any junction improvements in order to mitigate its impact.

“The highway authority considers that, based on their own calculations, [a number of] junctions may require upgrading.

“The applicant has provided only one point of access onto Crown Farm Way, using an over-engineered access priority junction.

“The highway authority will only accept an over-engineered single access points for more than 150 dwellings as a last resort in extremely difficult development circumstances especially where access to the land is severely constrained, this site is not considered to be severely constrained.”

Conditions regarding pedestrian and cycle routes will also need to be met if the application is approved later this month.