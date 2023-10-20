Plans for 131 new homes in a Nottinghamshire village have taken a step closer after one of two local councils involved approved the proposals.

Gedling councillors have approved Barwood Homes’ plans for the site off Hayden Lane in Linby, despite concerns over potential impacts on local GP surgeries and schools.

However the new estate will require the building of two new access roads via Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue, which sit within Ashfield Council’s boundaries.

The developer therefore requires permission from the both authorities to progress the plans.

Gedling Council has approved plans for 131 new homes on land off Hayden Lane - but Hucknall residents want Ashfield Council to oppose them

During a Gedling Council planning committee meeting on October 18, one resident spoke to object on behalf of the nearby Vaughan estate.

They said: “The impact of the development will not only have a detrimental effect on us residents, its safety and reputation will have a critical effect on the town itself and its amenities.

“Hucknall’s own residents cannot get a doctors appointment or dentist at the moment ourselves and schools seem to be at full capacity, so adding another 130 homes to the equation is only going to put more pressure on the services.”

The resident said properties would lose value, with new homes being built close enough as to have an impact on the views of open countryside, and local roads would become even more congested.

The site is next to the Sherwood Gate residential development where 255 homes are being built.

Responding to the concerns, Robbie Locke, head of planning and strategic land for the applicant, said: “This is an allocated site in your adopted local plan.

“Your local plan involved an extensive and thorough site selection process, it went through consultation and examination that established the principle of development on this site.

“The local highways authority is entirely accepting of the plans.

"There are no statutory environmental designations, the council’s open space officer has confirmed the level of proposed open space exceeds policy requirements.

“There would be a large area of open space in the centre of the community which will include a play area.

"In addition to this a separate 4,000 square meters of open space and additional landscaping areas for drainage and wildlife habitats will all make this feel like a spacious and green community.”

He also said the development would help 26 families on the housing waiting list and 14 more young families struggling to find secure homes of their own.

Coun David Ellis (Lab) said he agrees it is a policy-compliant scheme but has ‘some sympathy’ with residents concerned about GP and dentist appointments.

The developer has pledged significant sums of money to address this, including £70,985 for the expansion of care at Okenhall Medical Practice, Whyburn Medical Practice and The OM Surgery.

Nottingham University Hospitals Trust has also requested a contribution of £141,808.

Education authority Nottinghamshire Council requested a contribution of £ 746,672, with £551,334 towards secondary education, £105,016 towards post-16 education and a £90,322 cash injection for Special Educational Needs and Disabilities (SEND) provision.

Coun Ellis said: “With those guarantees, I’m happy to support it.