Plans for 13 new homes to the rear of Mansfield’s Berry Hill Hall

Plans have been submitted for 13 new detached houses near a historic Mansfield hall.

A planning application has been made for 13 new detached houses with associated access roads and car parking on land to the rear of Berry Hill Hall, Berry Hill Lane, Mansfield.

In their design and access statement, the applicant One Fine Day Developments Ltd state: “The development proposals aim to accommodate 13 detached dwellings designed in a contemporary manner that are sensitive and commensurate to the historical context adjacent to the setting of the listed Berry Hill Hall.

“Pre-application advice was sought by a separate agent in 2018 with comments received by the council in September.

“It was considered that the principal of residential development at the site to be acceptable subject to material planning considerations as outlined in the response letter.

“Whilst the broad principles for the development remain we have improved upon the design of the individual housing types and general layout in order to address the considerations raised. The site lies wholly within the urban area and main built-up area defined for Mansfield and as such carries with it a general presumption in favour of residential development in accordance with Local Plan Policy H2.”

The proposed development site sits adjacent to Berry Hill Hall which is Grade II listed (Listed March 1978) having undergone extensive redevelopment over recent years to re-establish the hall into self-contained dwellings and

new apartment buildings.

The development proposal site comprises of two parcels of land divided by a formal garden.

The total site area measures 0.62 hectares and is bounded to the north by Berry Hill Hall and its curtilage buildings, to the south and east by Berry Hill Park and athletics ground and to the west by an adjacent housing development Berry Hill Mews.

Berry Hill hall redeveloped