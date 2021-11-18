Planning chiefs approve conservation area near Mansfield

Members of Bolsover Council’s planning Committee approved seven conservation area appraisals in total for Tibshelf, Elmton Village, Hardwick and Rowthorne, Southgate House, Stainsby, Upper Langwith and Whitwell.

This included sites such as the Old Well in Elmton, which dates back to Anglo Saxon times, the Grade I-listed Hardwick Old Hall and the Grade I-listed parish church of St Lawrence, in Whitwell.

In Upper Langwith, it includes Old Hall, Bassett Farm, The Devonshire and the Grade II*-listed, 13th Century Church of the Holy Cross, which are described as buildings ‘of significance’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Devonshire, Rectory Road, Upper Langwith.

Councillors also approved two extensions to the Tibshelf conservation area at their latest meeting, the first, to include numbers two, three and four Trail View in full, and the second to include the former Methodist Church.

A report said about the church: “It was constructed in 1863 with a later Art Deco frontage dating from the 1930s.

“Its frontage is of particular note in terms of the quality of the Art Deco design. It is also unusual as a later addition to a Victorian church.

“The building is imposing and this, along with its architecture contributes towards its significant townscape contribution on the High Street frontage.”

Coun Duncan McGregor, council deputy leader, said: “I’m very pleased to see this report.

“I do support conservation where you can do it.”

The committee also approved a further consultation on Elmton with Cresswell farmsteads potentially being designated as conservation areas.