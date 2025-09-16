Plan to turn Kirkby care home into HMO is revived after council rejection

A plan to convert a former care home in Kirkby into an HMO has been resurrected after being thrown out by the council earlier this year.

Quinton House, on The Hill, was a privately-owned four-bedroom residential house that looked after young adults with learning disabilities or autism.

It was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission after an inspection in January 2024. But it closed soon afterwards, and the distinctive building has been empty ever since.

A scheme was hatched in April to turn the two-storey, detached property into a 13-bed HMO (house in multiple occupation), compete with two-storey extensions at the side and rear.

Quinton House, at The Hill in Kirkby, used to be a care home. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

However, Ashfield District Council’s planning officers rejected the application, saying it was “too intensive for the site”.

They also felt the plan “failed to provide adequate car-parking provision, internal communal space and outdoor space for residents”.

Now, the undeterred applicant – Jack Townsend, the 38-year-old boss of J.T. Estates Property Ltd, of Mansfield Woodhouse – is back with a revised scheme that he hopes will win permission this time.

The extensions remain, but the number of bedrooms making up the HMO has been reduced from 13 to 11 – five on the ground floor and six on the first floor – with improved layouts.

The plan is to convert the former care home into an 11-bedroom HMO. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The fresh plan also features new communal areas in the shape of a kitchen on each floor, a reception room and a co-working office.

What’s more, there would be a private outdoor space spanning 65 square metres, eight car-parking spaces, even though “HMO occupants are less likely to own cars”, and 13 cycle spaces.

Kirkby town centre, bus stops and local parks and recreation areas were all close by.

A planning statement says the improvements would “significantly enhance the standard of living for future occupants”.

The whole scheme was “an efficient re-use of an existing building”, providing “high-quality and diversified accommodation” that was much needed within Ashfield.

It would be supported by an effective management plan, with prospective tenants subject to stringent checks before being allowed to move in, the statement goes on.

The HMO would be managed by the Mansfield-based letting agent, Estate Trader, which says: “All tenants would be assessed for suitability, and anti-social behaviour is not tolerated.

"Estate Trader has a portfolio of previous HMO-type conversion projects, which have been completed to the very highest standards.”

Quinton House was built between 1900 and 1929 and has been valued by property websites at about £330,000.

It is not a listed building, nor does it sit within a conservation area. But only 20 metres away is a row of three-storey terraced properties on Park Street that are locally listed as heritage assets.

The planning statement stresses that “the proposed development preserves the original architectural character of the area and has been designed to respect the nearby heritage asset”.

The council’s planning department is now considering the fresh application and has set a deadline date of Thursday, October 30 for a decision or recommendation.

THE details of many planning applications can be found in public notices advertised by local and regional newspapers. To catch up on all the latest public notices, go to https://publicnoticeportal.uk/