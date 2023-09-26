Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Warsop Council has asked Mansfield Council to change clauses in the deeds of the town hall so it can sell off the building.

Warsop Council has been in talks with local charity group Lifespring Church and Centre after a 2021 public consultation narrowly recommended the authority find a new use for the 90-year-old building.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It followed funding problems at the parish council which meant council tax increases were not enough to fund the upkeep and repairs of the building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans are being put forward to sell and re-use Warsop Town Hall. Photo: Submitted

The consultation of 250 people voted 126 for and 124 against reusing the building for other purposes.

Voters instead suggested the council should spend its money on outreach projects, community and business support and town centre improvements.

It led to negotiations about leaving the building or finding alternative uses for the town hall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Warsop Council previously said it could make about £10,000 per year renting out its facilities to community groups.

But now new proposals – including a large business plan and improvements totalling £420,000 – could bring new life to the building.

Mansfield Council papers say the business plan outlines proposals to ‘protect, enhance and sustain’ the building by renovating it to a ‘good state of repair’.

This would ‘increase growth and engagement’ across Warsop by offering ‘more accessible facilities’ with more ‘social regeneration activities’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Space would also be provided for community groups currently using the building, while the town hall would become the main residence of Lifespring.

Lifespring, based in both Ollerton and Warsop, offers church services and community support like food banks and youth projects.

Warsop Council, which currently uses the building as its headquarters, would then rent space from the charity as and when it is needed.

However, papers confirm the plans hinge on the Mansfield Council removing clauses from the original deeds when the building was sold to the parish council in September 2010.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This deal gave Mansfield Council a buy-back clause of £1 if the building ceased to be used for community purposes, or a sell-on clause of £165,000 – the value of the building at the time – if it was to be sold on.

However, Warsop Council is now asking the Labour-run district authority to remove both clauses so the new changes can be implemented.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service attempted to contact Warsop Council for further information but could not reach anybody.

However, council meeting minutes from June this year, said: “The removal of the clauses is vital and needs to be done as quickly as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mansfield Council will take a delegated decision on Friday, October 6 where the clauses are recommended for removal so the changes can come forward.

In a report, Mansfield Council added: “In view of the proposed transfer to Lifespring Church and Centre, it is considered in the best interest of the local community to preserve the asset for community use rather than exercise the option to buy back.