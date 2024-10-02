Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An attempt is being made to convert a family house close to Mansfield Woodhouse town centre into a children’s care home.

A planning application has been submitted to Mansfield District Council for a lawful development certificate to approve the scheme for a three-bedroom, detached property at 5 Gardiners Court, close to High Street.

It would be a residential home for two children, aged between seven and 17, who would live in a “family-style environment” with up to two trained and experienced carers.

The carers would be there during the day and night, while a manager would also be on hand from 9 am to 5 pm.

The carers would be there during the day and night, while a manager would also be on hand from 9 am to 5 pm.

A general shot of Gardiners Court, which is close to Mansfield Woodhouse town centre.

The plan has been submitted by the Birmingham-based company, Libra Children’s Services, which specialises in providing homes for youngsters whose “emotional, mental and social wellbeing needs to be nurtured”.

Libra’s website says: “We recognise that many of the young individuals we serve come from backgrounds of trauma, neglect or other challenging circumstances. Our approach is centred around creating a safe, supportive, and healing environment.”

The company says there is a shortage of suitable properties for children’s care homes and hopes the council will give the go-ahead.

"The children would have their own bedrooms and full use of the communal areas,” says Libra. “The two staff staying overnight would sleep in their own quarters.

"The children would attend school during the day and would utilise services and facilities in the surrounding area. At all times, they would be accompanied by at least one carer.

"The children would be cared for on a medium to long-term basis for them to integrate properly into the community and build strong relationships with the carers.”

Under the proposal, no external or internal alterations would made to the building, and the home would be registered with the education watchdog, Ofsted.

The scheme is now being considered by the council’s planning officers, who have set a deadline of November 25 to make their decision or recommendation. Residents can post their comments on the council’s website here.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

Queens Place, Queen Street, Mansfield – consent for two illuminated advertisement fascia signs.

21 Manor Road, Warsop – demolition of rear extension to garage and construction of single-storey rear extension.

4 Balmoral Close, Mansfield Woodhouse – lawful development certificate for single-storey rear extension.

Mill Bridge, Church Road, Warsop – work to two trees covered by preservation order.

15 Tewkesbury Avenue, Mansfield Woodhouse – first-floor side extension over existing ground floor.

Millennium Green, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to trees and hedges within conservation area.

21 Alexandra Avenue, Mansfield – removal of one tree covered by preservation order.

Land at Penniment Farm, Water Lane, Mansfield – two non-illuminated, free-standing advertisement V-boards.

Chestnut House, 10A Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to six trees covered by preservation order.

13 Debdale Gate, Mansfield Woodhouse – demolition of existing outbuildings and formation of new boundary with single-storey dwelling.

12 Edmonton Road, Clipstone – single-storey rear extension and first-floor side extension.

14 Springwood Drive, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to four trees covered by preservation order.

20 Brougham Drive, Mansfield – demolition of existing outbuilding and erection of single-storey rear extension,

More details of all the plans can be found in the planning section of the council’s website.