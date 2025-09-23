Plan to build houses on private garden land within Ashfield village

A plan has been unveiled to build five houses on land in an Ashfield village that is currently used for private gardens.

Ashfield District Council has received an outline planning application for the two-storey, custom-built properties, with garages, on a ‘residential amenity space’ site at the back of numbers 82 and 84, Church Lane in Underwood.

A new vehicle access and a secure cycle storage, plus a total of 24 parking spaces, would also be provided on the land, which spans 3,631 square metres.

In planning papers, the applicant is listed as T. Hankin, while the agents for the scheme are the award-winning Derbyshire-based company, Bi Design Architecture Ltd.

The five new houses are proposed for land at the back of numbers 82 and 84 Church Lane in Underwood (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

A planning statement, prepared by the Lichfield company Vista Planning Ltd, states: “The site is indicated as appropriate land for development in principle.

"Numbers 82 and 84 Church Lane are located to the west, with other residential properties to the north and east. To the south sits mature woodland, with Underwood Community Centre and sports fields further south.

"Village shops and a range of community services, including schools, are within walking distance. The site has the lowest risk of flooding and is not within a conservation area.”

It is not yet known how many bedrooms each home would have, but the properties would be arranged around a cul-de-sac design, with footpaths and gates part of the scheme.

The land currently includes hard-standing, scattered trees and hedges, scrub, grassland and several outbuildings.

Under the plans, the outbuildings would be demolished, but landscaping would “enhance the character and appearance of the site and boost biodiversity”.

The site has been the subject of several planning applications for development over the years, stretching back to 1995.

However, Vista Planning says this scheme would “make a positive impact and would not appear incongruous with the character and appearance of the surrounding area in terms of layout, size, scale and architectural design”.

Nottinghamshire County Council says it has no objections on highway grounds, providing certain conditions are met.

Ashfield Council’s planning officers are considering the proposal and have set a deadline date of Sunday, November 9 to make a decision or recommendation.

