A huge petition to save recycling centres in areas like Kirkby and Hucknall has been formally handed in to new chairman of the Nottinghamshire Council.

More than 2,500 residents from across Nottinghamshire have signed the petition, which was set up after the Conservative-run county council could reduce the number of tips from 12 to three.

It is estimated that the plan will save the cash-strapped council more than £1m a year.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), leader of the opposition Independent Alliance at County Hall handed in the petition to the new county council chairman Coun Richard Butler (Con).

Independent Alliance leader Coun Jason Zadrozny hands in the petition to county council chairman Coun Richard Butler. Photo: Submitted

He said the people had spoken and repeated his call for the Conservatives to scrap their plans.

He said: “This was one of the biggest ever petitions ever handed in to the council.

"I would like to thank residents for signing up in such huge numbers, I am pleased that their voices have been heard loud and clear.

"A special report will now be produced by the council, addressing the concerns before their next full meeting on July 18.

"We hope that this will guarantee the future of our recycling centres.

“Residents from across Nottinghamshire have signed this crucial petition.

"Make no mistake, closing our recycling centres will be a disaster, lead to huge increases in journey times to get rid of excess waste and lead to a massive increase in fly-tipping.