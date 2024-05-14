Petition to save smaller recycling centres to be handed into Nottinghamshire Council this week

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A petition with more than 2,000 signatures to save smaller recycling centres like Hucknall and Kirkby from the threat of closure will be handed in to new Nottinghamshire Council chairman Coun Richard Butlers (Con) this week.

The petition was started by members of the opposition Independent Alliance group at County Hall after the Conservative-run authority revealed plans to create ‘super tips’.

The Independents say these plans could see the current number of 12 county tips reduced to just three.

The Conservatives say that this will save more than £1.5m a year but the Independents claim closing tips will lead to an increase in fly-tipping and significantly add to car journeys to get rid of waste.

More than 2,000 people have signed the Independent Alliance's petition calling for tips like Hucknall, Kirkby and Mansfield to be saved from the threat of closure. Photo: Submitted

Coun Oliver Kane (Ind), who represents Eastwood at County Hall and is one the Independent Alliance members opposing the ‘super tip’ plans, said: “Residents in places like Eastwood are furious that we could see our local tip in Giltbrook close.

"The Conservatives who run the council should be ashamed of themselves.

"This is all being done to save £1.5m – we are paying the penalty for bad financial management.

"Closing tips will be a disaster for Nottinghamshire.”

Residents have until Wednesday, May 15 to sign the petition at change.org/p/say-no-to-the-closure-of-local-recycling-centres-in-nottinghamshire

All eyes will be on an the extraordianry meeting of the Council this Thursday when the Independent Alliance motion of no confidence in leader Coun Ben Bradley (Con) will be heard.

The Independents called for the vote after Coun Bradley, who is also MP for Mansfield, lost out to Labour’s Claire Ward in the East Midlands mayoral election.

The Independents have accused the Tory-run council of been letting people down and failing residents due to their attempts to get Coun Bradley elected as East Midlands mayor.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Independent Alliance group leader, said, “This Thursday is a red letter day at County Hall.

"It is not just about the future of Ben Bradley – but it is the day we deliver a huge message to the Tories that we don’t want to lose our recycling centres.