One of Sutton's best-known shops set for new lease of life -- latest Ashfield plans

A building in Sutton that was once occupied by one of the town’s most enduring independent shops is set for a fresh lease of life.

The property on Outram Street housed The Marie Gown Shop, which sold high-quality ladies’ clothes, for more than 70 years.

Built in the 1930s, it was originally a wet-fish and fruit store and later sold furniture before it was taken over by Selston woman Marie Wright.

She handed over the reins in 1981 to Ann Cooper, who worked there for more than 50 years in total.

The Marie Gown Shop on Outram Street, Sutton, which traded for more than 70 years, pictured in 2017. (PHOTO BY: Michael Lucas/Google Maps)

In 2019, 66-year-old Ann was presented with a special plaque by Ashfield District Council to honour the shop‘s longevity and its service to the Sutton community.

The Marie Gown Shop is now permanently closed and boarded up and, according to The Move Market website, the two-storey building was sold last year for £95,000.

Now a planning application has been received by Ashfield Council to determine if prior approval is needed for a change of use from commercial and business use to convert the building into a house.

It has been submitted by Mr and Mrs Wanjiku, who have hired the Warsop-based planning, building and design company, Ellis Riley and Son, as their agents.

The Marie Gown Shop building in Sutton, pictured after it was closed and put up for sale. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The application points out that there are already houses either side of the property and also to the rear. Under the proposal, the vehicle and pedestrian access would remain the same.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision or recommendation by their deadline date of Monday, August 18.

