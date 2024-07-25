Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The £20m levelling up scheme for Ollerton and Clipstone could soon be put on hold as the Government hasn’t yet handed over any of the funding.

Newark & Sherwood Council says it’s unable to advance until the delay is resolved.

The funding was awarded in November 2023 as part of the third round of levelling up scheme, with plans to regenerate Ollerton town centre with a cinema, better shops and eating areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Mansfield and Ashfield Chad, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, eight months on, the council says it hasn’t received a penny.

An artists impression of the new-look Ollerton centre following levelling up investment. Photo: Submitted

A cabinet meeting on July 23 agreed to write to the Department of Levelling Up, Housing and Communities and suspend work once the current design phase is finished, pending money arriving.

It is also asking for the spending deadline of March 2026 to be pushed back by 12 months.

The letter will ask for the department to either release the £820,000 advance funding or sign the legal documents giving the council immediate access to the money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It says this needs to happen before the end of July to avoid delays.

Matt Lamb, director of planning and growth, said: “We had great fanfare with the ministerial visit in Ollerton but I sit here today not having a penny of the £20m.

“It hasn’t stopped us progressing at pace, but there is a danger it will stop us moving forward.

“The recommendations still allow new Government to release the money by the end of this month, which is less than 10 days away.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We continue to lobby and have conversations with Government to achieve that.

“The team are waiting, we are ready to go and clock is ticking.

"There are consequences if we don’t get it by the end of July.”

The bid also funded highly energy-efficient units in Clipstone, suitable for high-tech enterprises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ollerton councillor Lee Brazier (Lab) said he’d lobbied new Sherwood Forest MP Michelle Welsh (Lab) almost as soon as she’d been elected.

He added: “I hope we get news from the Government before the letter is written.”

Council leader and Clipstone councillor Paul Peacock (Lab) said: “We’re grateful the money has come our way, but it’s long overdue.

"Ollerton and Clipstone have been neglected, as have lots of other former mining communities in the area.”