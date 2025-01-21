Old dance school in Sutton could be turned into children's play area -- latest Ashfield plans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A scheme to convert a former dance school in the heart of Sutton into a children’s indoor play area is among the latest planning applications received by Ashfield District Council.

The Morven Rooms, on Morven Avenue, operated as a dance school for about 50 years until it closed when the owners retired.

The old, single-storey, timber-framed building was left disused, but has now been taken over by new owners who want to give it a new lease of life.

Anne Jarvis has submitted a planning application for a change of use to a play area. including wheelchair access for the disabled, and for an upgrade of the building’s existing external cladding.

The Morven Rooms in Sutton, which housed a dance school for many years but could soon be converted into a children's indoor play area.

Although it sits within a conservation area, The Morven Rooms is not a listed building. But it holds an important place in the history of Sutton.

It was originally built as a church hall in the early years of the 20th century as part of a large-scale phase of expansion and development in Ashfield.

A planning statement sent to the council says: “The new owners have identified a new business that would serve the community for years to come.

"The improvements would provide high-quality, low-cost improvements required to secure the future use of a deteriorating building to serve the local community.

"The key elements are internal works to the building, external changes to the cladding, the erection of a disabled ramp and associated railings, and a replacement front door.

"The change of use to a children’s indoor play area would involve minor internal works that would have no impact on the significance, character and appearance of the conservation area.

"The development would provide social, economic and environmental public benefits and an important facility for local children and their parents. It would bring a vacant building back into use.

"It would also provide a safer environment for local users and pedestrians visiting the site. Off-street parking for staff would remain unaffected.”

According to the plans, the new play area would be open from 9 am to 6pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays.

The council’s planning officers are now considering the scheme and have set a deadline date of Tuesday, March 11 for a decision or recommendation.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

47 Old Chapel Lane, Underwood – conversion of existing bungalow into a two-storey dwelling, including alterations to roof height, dormer windows and an extension at the front.

Former garden centre, Cauldwell Road, Sutton – application to discharge conditions attached to earlier planning permission, relating to materials and finishes and drainage plans.

210 Huthwaite Road, Sutton – two-storey extension at the side, single-storey extensions at the rear, dormer at the rear, changes to the front and a canopy at the front,.

19 Maple Way, Selston – two-storey extension at the front and single-storey porch extension at the front.

34 Eastfield Side, Sutton – garage.

Wilmar, Church Street, Sutton – fell one cedrus atlantica tree within a conservation area.

Sutton Community Academy, Sutton Centre, High Pavement, Sutton – mural painting on facade and wall.

Covered reservoir next to 44 Whyburn Lane, Hucknall – work to trees covered by a preservation order (removal of fallen or snapped branches).

20 Walk Mill Drive, Hucknall – two-storey extension at the rear.