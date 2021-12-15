The funding is for 28.5 additional temporary social care staff to help people who are medically fit leave hospital and return home or to a community placement.

The proposals were due to be put forward at a meeting of Nottinghamshire Council’s adult social care and public health committee on December 13.

The council is also proposing to extend its home first response service to offer a further 44 places a day – doubling its current capacity.

Coun Boyd Elliott, chairman of the adult social care and public health committee at Nottinghamshire County Council. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

The HFRSis a short-term rapid response service which offers support to people who are being discharged from hospital, helping them to regain skills, rebuild confidence and live as independently as possible.

It is also proposed that the council’s reablement service, where staff work with people who are discharged from hospital to help them regain their independence, will also be extended to offer support to 225 more people over the winter period.

Toughest

Coun Boyd Elliott, committee chairman, said: “We know this winter will be one of the toughest on record with Covid still circulating and other seasonal viruses like flu causing an increase in hospital admissions.

“We are working closely with our partners across the health and social care system and believe this funding is the best way we can support people out of hospital at the right time with a package of support to help them return to independence.

“However, we know there is still a huge shortage of care workers in the provider sector, so we are doing all we can to support our providers.

"We will be working with them on a big recruitment campaign over the winter months to encourage people to make a difference and apply for a career as a care worker.”

If the report is approved, the money will come from national Discharge to Assess funding which is held by the clinical commissioning groups.

The funding for the temporary posts will be until March 2022.